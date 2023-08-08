EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs on southbound Interstate 55 between New Douglas Road and Illinois 4 will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11. One southbound lane on I-55 will remain open at all times. Simultaneously, the ramp from northbound I-55 to Illinois 143 will be closed. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

