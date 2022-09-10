GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, weather permitting. Lane restrictions for Eastbound I-270 will be between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm while the lane restrictions for Westbound I-270 will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is needed to inspect the bridge deck and will be completed by Friday, September 23.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Motorist should consider alternate routes to avoid the work area if feasible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.gettingaroundillinois.com/

More like this: