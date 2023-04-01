The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that road repairs to Interstate 270 between Riverview Drive in Missouri and Illinois 3 will require lane closures beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, March 31.

One lane in both directions will remain open at all times. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 2.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.