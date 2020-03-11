JERSEY - Testimony continued in the Bonnie Woodward murder trial on Wednesday morning.

Roger Carroll is accused of the murder of Woodward. Carroll, of 20758 Creek Road in Jerseyville, was charged with three felonies in two counties. He is accused of luring Woodward to Jersey County where authorities say he killed Woodward with a Stoeger Cougar 9mm Luger by shooting her several times about the body before burning her corpse and concealing it.

The first witness of the day was Wanda Bausley, a co-worker of Bonnie’s at Eunice Smith Nursing Home at the time of her disappearance. She testified she could tell on Bonnie’s last day at work she said was not herself and felt something was wrong.

“At the time of Bonnie's disappearance, the last day she was real quiet and not talkative,” Bausley said. “I thought something was wrong.”

When Bausley left work that day, she said she saw a man leaning in and talking to Bonnie.

The prosecution asked her if she could identify someone in the courtroom who was that person talking to Bonnie Woodward that day and Bausley responded by pointing directly at Carroll. The prosecution asked her to describe an article of clothing on him and she said: “Blue tie,” which Carroll was wearing today.

Article continues after sponsor message

When the defense cross-examined her, they asked why she couldn’t identify Carroll back when they pointed out six guys on paper. She said the reason was because they were black and white and not color with detailed photos.

David Brand, Roger Carroll’s brother-in-law was the next witness. He said in 2010 he went to police and told them Roger and his vehicle matched the description of the suspect seen talking to Bonnie. Media had put out a description of a man talking with Bonnie and when he said it reminded him of Roger and the description of his car.

Monica Carroll, the defendant’s wife, said when they drove to Goreville to visit Monica’s parents, she and Heather Woodward drove in one car and Roger and Nathan Carroll in the other. Roger and Nathan left before breakfast and didn’t tell anyone they were leaving or why, she said.

Monica also said she arrived home that day she saw a big brush pile burning. She said she saw Roger pick up brush and ashes after the fire was out with his tractor and headed downhill toward the creek with the remains of the brush pile and ashes.

She said after this day, Monica and Roger’s marriage became really bad and Nathan’s behavior also changed. Nathan became withdrawn from everyone she said.

Monica testified on March 2, 2018, she tried to leave to go to work and Roger snapped and grabbed her hair, hit her and tazed her face and neck.

Monica said Roger proclaimed: “I killed for you. I am a monster,” Monica said. Monica then left and made a report of domestic violence and that started the big breakthrough in this long-unsolved case.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: