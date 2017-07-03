(Busch Stadium) It’s got to be the shoes, right? Well, in the case of Dexter Fowler, the shoes actually are the final hurdle he must clear before returning from the disabled list.

“I just can’t get into cleats,” shared Fowler. “Until I can get into a cleat, I can’t play.”

On the disabled list since June 25th with a bone spur in his right heel, Fowler is feeling better and has resumed baseball activities.

“Everything,” he said. “I can still hit, I can throw, I can do whatever.”

Except run.

“I’m just in tennis shoes,” said Fowler. “Walk around in tennis shoes until the pain is gone.”

And the idea of running full speed in tennis shoes is being avoided, to be sure that the heel is not aggravated.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’ve had it since my rookie year in baseball,” said Fowler. “It just goes and comes and just didn’t go away. It started messing up other stuff like my quad, probably happened to my hamstring last year. Same thing.”

So the method of treatment has been rest.

“I didn’t get a shot, I don’t know where that came from,” clarified Fowler. “I didn’t get a shot.”

The timetable isn’t clear for when Fowler return, the pain–specifically when wearing cleats, will dictate that.

“Hopefully, it’s cured,” said Fowler, who does not expect to need an off-season procedure to remove the spur. “I just never really let it settle down.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Siegrist is continuing to progress from his cervical spine sprain. After playing catch the last couple of days, the left-hander threw a bullpen session this afternoon.

According to General Manager Mike Girsch, Siegrist is expected to throw at least one more bullpen session before he could be sent out on a rehab assignment.

Second baseman Kolten Wong is also progressing, sharing the pain has cleared up from his right triceps strain. Wong was scheduled to take both infield practice and batting practice on the field before today’s game.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports