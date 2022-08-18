GRANITE CITY - Sarah Hyten of Father McGivney Catholic shot a seven-over-par 78 to win the individual championship by one shot, while Highland placed three golfers in the top ten to win the team championship in the small school Madison County girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City.

The Bulldogs won the team title with a score of 371, with Marquette Catholic second at 377, the Griffins finishing third with a 381 and Civic Memorial was fourth with a 450.

Hyten's 78 won the individual title over Ava Bartosiak of the Explorers, who fired a 79. Reagan Lynn of Roxana and Brooke Hunsche of Highland tied for third with an 84 each, Hunsche's teammate Sydney Coziar was fifth with an 86, Paige Yasitis of McGivney was sixth with a 91, Marquette's Lilly Montague came in seventh with a 92, in eighth place was Kalei Gould of the Bulldogs with a 98 and CM's Jayna Hailey and Roxana's Ava Strohmeier tied for ninth with a 101 each.

To go along with Highland's top three, Maci Miles shot a 104, Camryn Burns carded a 106 and Lauren Janini shot a 108. Along with both Bartosiak's and Montague's scores, the Explorers saw Reese Livingstone shoot a 102, Karly Reiter came up with a 104, Jenna Dean had a 105 and Ava Heinz fired a 118.

Besides both Hyten and Yasitis, the Griffins had Amelia Hylla come in with a 104, Ava Jackson fired a 108, Paige Stoelzle carded a 115 and Izzy Tieman had a 129. To go along with Hailey's score, the Eagles had Peyton Phillips with a 104, Kim Price shot an 114, Kaylee Brefeld carded a 131 and Grace Meyer shot a 140. One other Roxana golfer, Brielle Griffin, shot a 126.

