SALEM - Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten shot a two-over-par 75 to become the Riverbender.com's only area qualifier for the Class 1A IHSA girls golf state tournament as Marquette Catholic came in sixth and the Griffins finished eighth in the sectional Monday at the Salem Country Club.

Mt. Carmel won the team title with a score of 301, outdistancing runner-up Metropolis Massac County, who shot a 331, while Columbia claimed their first-ever team state berth with a third place finish at 349. Highland came in fourth with a 367, the host Wildcats were fifth at 369, the Explorers came in sixth with a 377, Waterloo was seventh at 386, the Griffins came in eighth with a 395, Breese Central was ninth at 396 and Goreville rounded out the top ten with a 409. Zeigler-Royalton was 11th at 412 and McLeansboro Hamilton County was 12th with a 417.

Mady Young of Mt. Carmel and Chananya Domethong of Centralia tied for first with identical scores of one-over-par 74, with Young winning in a scorecard playoff, Hyten tied for third with both Emily and Lilly Gottman of Mt. Carmel, all shooting 75, Miley Kennard of the Aces was sixth with a 77, a three-way tie for seventh found Elise Coakley of Massac County, Reese Kite of Waterloo and Maria Kennard of Massac County all shoot 78 and Olivia Heine of Massac County rounded out the top ten with a 79.

Highland's Sydney Coziar shot an 81 to become the area's only other qualifier, while teammate Brooke Hunsche had a 91, Maci Miles shot a 97. Kalei Gould shot a 98, Camryn Burns fired 106 and Lauren Janini carded an 112.

Lilly Montague and Ava Bartosiak both led the Explorers with a 91 each, while Reese Livingstone had a 94, Jenna Dean shot a 101, Karly Reiter fired a 103 and Ava Heinz carded an 110.

To go along with Hyten's score, the Griffins saw Paige Yasitis shoot a 95, Kendall Riechmann shot a 108, Ava Jackson had an 117, Amelia Hylla fired a 120 and Riana Thakker carded a 123.

In individual scores, Jersey's Jerra LaPlant shot a 92, while teammate Bria Tuttle had a 93, Marlee Whitler of Carlinville shot a 96, Roxana's Reagan Lynn fired a 98 and teammate Ava Strohmeier came up with an 118.

The Class 1A state tournament will be played this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

