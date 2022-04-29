EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville Water Division will be conducting the annual hydrant flushing program beginning Monday, May 2 – 27, 2022. As part of this regular maintenance, the Water Division will be flushing water mains/hydrants within Routes 15, 16, and 17 (flushing routes with street names is attached).

The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV (Channel 993 on Charter Communications) or customers can call the Public Works Department at 692-7535 for additional information.

While this work is happening, water customers may experience cloudy or discolored water and lower than usual water pressure. There is the possibility of air in water lines. Residents can reduce this by running their water for 10 minutes to clear the lines.

This annual maintenance program is vital to help ensure the continued delivery of high-quality water to homes and businesses in Edwardsville. During this program, the Water Division also checks that fire hydrants around the city are operational to help maintain public safety.

