CAMERON, LOUISIANA - As Hurricane Laura approaches Southern Louisiana it is a strong category 3 hurricane and intensifies before making landfall around Cameron Louisiana as a strong category 4.

During a press conference, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said for the first time in many years the whole National Guard has been activated to help with the storm.

The storm will have an unbelievable storm surge. The storm surge will be between 18 and 20 feet. The majority of Cameron La will be underwater at some point during this storm.

Hurricane Laura will have 145 mph sustained winds when it makes landfall and will have gusts up to 175 mph. The hurricane will also have a very large wind field.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Hurricane Laura will be like Hurricane Audrey,” Edwards said. Hurricane Audrey hit the same area of Louisiana in 1957. Audrey was one of the deadliest tropical cyclones in U.S. history, killing at least 416 people in its devastation of Southwestern Louisiana. It was also the strongest June hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin as measured by pressure. The rapidly developing storm struck Southwestern Louisiana as an intense Category 3 hurricane, destroying coastal communities with a powerful storm surge that penetrated as far as 20 mi (32 km) inland.

Laura will also produce tornadoes throughout the area as the storm makes landfall.

The governor warns the people of Louisiana: “If you think you're safe after Hurricane Rita this will be more powerful than Rita."

If you know anyone - family or friends originally from our area who live in the Southern Louisiana region or wherever Hurricane Laura strikes - you are encouraged to e-mail appropriate contact information to the following:

news@riverbender.com.

or text 618-623-5930. Any photos to show the aftermath of Hurricane Laura are also welcome.

More like this: