GRAFTON - Since 1954 Hurley Dodge has been offering excellent customer service and this month they expanded their business with a new location at 1100 West Main Street in Grafton offering guaranteed pre-owned vehicles.

For over 60 years the family owned business has prided themselves on how they treat their customers.

"We're a small town dealer," Tim Hurley said. "We take care of customers during and after the sale."

Tim said his father and uncle ran the store before him but it was his grandfather Joe that started the business and established the reputation for being fair and honest throughout the entire sales process.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We don't try to sell a lot of gimmicks, we just try to be straight forward and take care of our customers," Hurley said.

Hurley said it's exciting to expand from their Hardin location and help serve the Grafton community.

"Grafton has a done great job of promoting itself as a town," Hurley said. "I think there's a strong local customer base in the area that we hope to serve."

Hurley Dodge can be contacted at their Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram franchise location in Hardin, 1006 N Park Street, at 618-576-2225 or at their guaranteed pre-owned location in Grafton at 618-786-5337.

More information about Hurley Dodge, their services and their inventory can be found on their website Hurleycdjr.com.

More like this: