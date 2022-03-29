BETHALTO – It’s not only one of the hardest things to pull off in baseball, but one of the hardest things to do in all of sports; throw a no-hitter that is.

Well, Civic Memorial High School senior pitcher Nick Williams accomplished the feat Monday night (March 28) when the Eagles toppled the Alton High Redbirds by a score of 9-1.

Nick Williams is the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for CM.

Nick mentioned feeling very confident in the first inning when he struck out his old friend James Vambaketes for his first K of the game.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

He threw all seven innings facing 23 batters. Of those 23, he struck out 10 of them and only allowed two walks.

“Pretty dominant performance for him,” CM head coach Nick Smith said postgame regarding Williams’ outing on the mound.

Nick admitted that he knew about and was openly discussing the no-hitter in the dugout saying that he doesn’t believe in superstitions. He let his pitching do all the talking.

He even had a hit and a run in the bottom half of the first inning to get his team going offensively as well.

Williams was super happy about helping pick up his team's first win of the season in their home opener. CM improves to 1-5 overall on the season.

Williams and the Eagles will be back in action today (March 29) when they host Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 from the Bethalto Sports Complex. Tomorrow they’ll travel to Mater Dei and first pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

More like this: