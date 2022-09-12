ALTON - Hunter Jones and Chris Stout emerged the winners of the Alton Catfish Classic with a three-fish total of 147 pounds, including a massive 65-pounder from the Mississippi River. The event was celebrated as part of Alton Expo activities.

Jones is of East Prairie, Mo., and Stout of Jackson, Tenn. The two won $18,500 for their first-place efforts.

Stout runs a catfishing guide service full time and Jones a power washing business.

Alex Nagy is the tournament director of the Alton Catfish Classic.

Dan Herkert, chairman of the Alton Expo, said the Catfish Classic definitely drew the attention and interest of those attending the Expo. He said he thought organizers did a great job with the Catfish Classic.