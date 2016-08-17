Name: Hunter Hyde

Parents: Billy and Amanda Hyde of Wood River

Birth weight: 7 lbs 0 oz

Birth Length: 18 ½ inches

Time : 7:53 AM

Date: August 5, 2016

Hospital: Anderson

Siblings: Bryce

Grandparents: William & Debra Hyde; James & Beth Frey; All of Rosewood Heights; Danny Smith of Wood River

 

