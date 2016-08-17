Hunter Hyde Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Hunter Hyde Parents: Billy and Amanda Hyde of Wood River Birth weight: 7 lbs 0 oz Birth Length: 18 ½ inches Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Time : 7:53 AM Date: August 5, 2016 Hospital: Anderson Siblings: Bryce Grandparents: William & Debra Hyde; James & Beth Frey; All of Rosewood Heights; Danny Smith of Wood River More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending