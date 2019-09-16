WHITE HALL - Carrollton and North Greene squared off in what through the years has been a big rivalry football game Friday night at North Greene and in the end, the Hawks prevailed 34-14 against a much-improved Spartan team from last year’s contest.

Carrollton will obviously be a dominant force throughout the season with all-stater Hunter Flowers at quarterback.

Flowers was the key for Carrollton in the game, completing 16 of 21 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback rating was 157.2 in the game. He had no interceptions. Flowers ran 15 times for 34 yards; Harley Angel, a sophomore, carried 13 times for 26 yards for the Hawks. Kyle Leonard, another sophomore, had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Retherford caught three passes for 52 yards and two TDs and Grant Pohlman, also a sophomore, snared two pass catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Dalton Mitchell was 11 of 21 passing for 68 yards for North Greene. He carried the ball six times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Gunar Speaker carried 16 times for 25 yards for North Greene.

The Hawks’ Hayden Flowers led his team with 11 tackles and again, he is only a sophomore, so the young Carrollton squad has a lot of talent coming up in the ranks.

Carrollton exploded for 22 points in the second quarter to North Greene’s six points, then six in the third and fourth quarters for the 34 total points. North Greene scored again in the fourth quarter and converted on the PAT.

North Greene head football coach Don Allen knows his squad is greatly improved, but said he thought his squad underperformed and Carrollton’s front line dominated his squad. “We never moved the ball like we should,” he said. “We have Pleasant Hill coming in next week and West Central after that. We have to figure out how to block a five-front.”

Carrollton travels to Calhoun for the arch-rivalry game this upcoming Friday for a game with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

