ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating human remains found in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue in the City of Hillsdale.

On January 13, 2022, at approximately 1:57 P.M., a Police Officer from the City of Hillsdale Police Department observed what appeared to be human remains in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue.

Shortly thereafter, the City of Hillsdale Police Department requested St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives assume responsibility for the investigation.

This is a very active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

