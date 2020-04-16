EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board called a special board meeting on Thursday night to discuss the job fate of Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme and IT Director Rob Dorman. During the meeting tonight the board went into executive session to discuss the issues. Once they came back to open discussion they called for a vote and approved the termination of both employees 26-1.



Both men were put on paid administrative leave on Wednesday by Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler pending the outcome from tonight.



The terminations stem from a 2018 raid that multiple law enforcement agencies participated in. No charges were ever filed.

The May 2018 documents state Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons told members of a special Computer Crimes Task Force that Lisa Ciampoli and Chris Slusser testified before a grand jury about suspicions that Doug Hulme and Rob Dorman had untitled access to emails from county employees.

The documents allege that Slusser, the Madison County treasurer, said Hulme bragged about having evidence of a judge using county resources for political fundraising. It is unclear if that allegation was investigated; no judge has been publicly accused of such conduct.

