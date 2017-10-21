Calhoun football players celebrate a huge win on Friday night over Triopia. (Photos by Alison Godar)

HARDIN - Calhoun’s football Warriors showed they are hungry to get in the IHSA playoffs once again with a remarkable performance against a tough Triopia team on Friday night. Calhoun escaped with a 22-20 win.

The Warriors win makes a playoff bid a given for 2017 with a 6-3 mark.

“Tonight was a tough game against a very hungry team,” said Calhoun coach Aaron Elmore following the game. “Our kids rose to the occasion tonight. They made a decision that they wanted to be back in the playoffs. They showed a tremendous amount of heart.

“It was a great win for our seniors and our program.”

Ty Bick rushed 13 times for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors; Scout White had 21 carries for 85 yards and two TDs. Cole Lammy carried 5 times for 21 yards. Bick was 1 of 3 passing for 6 yards. Michael Burns rushed 25 times for 141 yards for Triopia.

The game was tied 8-8 at the end of one; Triopia led 14-8 at the half and Calhoun moved ahead 16-14 at the end of three. Both teams tallied six points in the fourth period for the 22-20 score.

Scout White scored first on an 8-yard run, followed by a conversion run by Lammy. Bick rushed 14 yards for a TD in the third period and White ran in the conversion. White’s 3-yard run in the fourth was the Warriors final score. The conversion failed after White's TD.

