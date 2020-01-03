SEE VIDEO BELOW:

COLLINSVILLE - More than 2,000 people converged in a line at the Illinois Supply and Cannabis Provisions Dispensary - HCI Alternatives - at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville for day two of Illinois' legal recreational marijuana sales.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Wednesday, New Year’s Day, the line carried over to the next street and that also occurred on Thursday morning.

Kayla from Collinsville said she had never done marijuana before but was there to get some to try it.

“I was afraid to get arrested, so I didn’t do it before,” she said. “But now that it’s legal, I decided to give it a try.”

The HCI Alternatives store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day the rest of the week and it is the only legal dispensary in the Metro East area. The store said it had plenty of inventory for the brisk sales.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: