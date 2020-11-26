ALTON - The rain didn't stop Deliverance Temple, Lamay's Catering, and Monteworld teamed up on Wednesday to give away 125 smoked turkeys and baskets with sides needed to make a full dinner. They also had hot food plates that contained turkey, macaroni and cheese, dressing, yams, and dessert from Lamay’s Catering.

The giveaway was a first-come,first-serve basis and it started at 12:00 p.m. at the old Riverbend Billiards on Broadway in Alton. People started lining up at around 9:30 a.m.

The line of cars started at the old Riverbend Billiards and stretched all the way past McDonald's on Broadway.

“My wife and I own Lamay’s Catering and we teamed up with Deliverance Temple and Shenekia Stovall and decided to do this. This is our fourth year and Shenekia gets the boxes together,” Rev. Jason Harrison said.

“My son passed away four years ago and I started just trying to do it on my own, people were reluctant to come forward to say they needed help. So I got with Jason a few years ago and said hey let's start doing this. This is to honor my son Demonte Wigfall,” Shenekia Stovall said.

Most of the helpers are from Stovall’s family. They helped her get the boxes.

“The turn out was huge. We are definitely looking to do more next year. Next year we will create a larger budget and go bigger next year.”

