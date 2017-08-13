ALTON - Hundreds of families came out to James H. Killion Park Saturday morning for Back to School, Stay in School.

For more than two decades, the Alton branch of the NAACP has given free backpacks full of school supplies to students from kindergarten through senior year of high school.

The event has continued to grow over the years and today included free dental exams from Safari Dental, a bounce, a fire truck from the Alton Fire Department and free lunch in addition to so much more.

School Board member and event organizer, Rosetta Brown, said days like today are incredibly important for children in the community.

"It's bringing the city together. It's letting the youth know that we care about them," Brown said. "The Alton branch of the NAACP, under the leadership of President Andy Hightower and our Alton School District look forward to this every year to start a good kick off for our children. Knowing that we care about their education is so important."

Brown said it's important to make events like today's a priority and to show children in the community that their education and well being are important.

"There's a lot of things against them but we're for them," Brown said. "We're here for them. We're going to give them the tools that they need to get that education that they need."

As the event continues to grow and improve every year the purpose will always remain the same. Brown said there's a lot of time and work that goes into Back School, Stay in School but it's completely worth it for the cause. Plus the kids love it.

"They're loving it!," Brown said. "I've never seen so much excited in along time."

