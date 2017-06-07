Originally in the starting lineup for the Memphis Redbirds this morning in New Orleans, Chad Huffman is now in Cincinnati as the St. Louis Cardinals have purchased the contract of the first baseman/outfielder.

In the corresponding roster move, the Cardinals have optioned pitcher John Gant to Memphis (AAA).

The 32-year old Huffman has started 25 games in the outfield and eight at first base for the Redbirds this season, where he was batting .292 with four home runs and 20 RBI.

In May, Huffman hit .317 (20-69) with two home runs, 11 RBI and a .469 on-base percentage–which was tied for the highest in all of Triple-A and the 8th-best in all of Minor League Baseball.

A high school and college teammate of Matt Carpenter, Huffman appeared in nine games with the New York Yankees in 2010. He put up a .167 (3-18) batting average, two RBI and two walks while playing left field, right field and first base.

Huffman has been assigned uniform number 65.

MENDOZA SIGNS



–The Cardinals also have announced the signing of international free agent Hector Mendoza of Cuba. The 23-year old right-handed pitcher spent the last two seasons in Japan, appearing in just five combined games for Yomiuri. In his career, Mendoza has 110 strikeouts in 149.2 innings pitched.

SCHEDULE CHANGE

–The Cardinals have been selected for ESPN?Sunday night baseball on July 2 vs. the Washington Nationals. The afternoon game will now be moved to a first pitch of 7:08 p.m. CDT. St. Louis was also selected for the Sunday night ESPN?game the week prior, June 25 vs. PIT, also a 7:08 p.m. first pitch.

CARP LEADING OFF

–Matt Carpenter will be leading off for the first time this season, as Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina are not in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals tonight.

photo credit: Scott Rovak, Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports