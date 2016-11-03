EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Chloe Huelsmann, a senior majoring in civil engineering in the School of Engineering, is being honored by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois for her leadership and service, and overall excellence in curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Huelsmann, a native of Alton, will receive the prestigious Student Laureate Award on behalf of SIUE during the 42nd annual Student Laureate Award Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Springfield. The award recognizes Illinois’ most outstanding students and is presented to seniors from each of the state’s four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities, and one student from Illinois community colleges.

“I am extremely honored and excited to have been chosen as SIUE’s Student Lincoln Laureate,” Huelsmann said. “Balancing curricular and extracurricular activities has been incredibly important in shaping my college experience and has better prepared me for my future career.”

“This prestigious award speaks volumes about Chloe’s many academic and extracurricular achievements,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, dean of the SIUE School of Engineering. “We are proud to have her represent SIUE as she embodies the mission and vision of this University. She will surely go forward to positively contribute to society, and, more specifically, to the engineering profession.”

Along with achieving notable academic success, Huelsmann has been highly involved and held leadership roles in such organizations as Engineers Without Borders, Society of Women Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, Chi Epsilon and Juggling Club. She also served one term on the Teaching Excellence Award Committee.

“Coming to SIUE has been one of the best decisions I have ever made, and I have loved every minute of my time here,” Huelsmann said. “Through my extensive involvement at the University I have found my passions and gained friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Additionally, my courses in the SIUE School of Engineering have thoroughly prepared me for a career in civil engineering.”

Huelsmann becomes the third School of Engineering student to receive the award in the past five years, following in the footsteps of Jessica Thompson (2012) and Christopher Branch (2013).

The state’s student laureates receive a Student Laureate Medallion, a $1,000 educational grant and a certificate of achievement.

