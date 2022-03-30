EDWARDSVILLE - Both Grant Huebner and Riley Iffrig hit their first home runs of the season as Edwardsville went on to a big win over Lincoln-Way East in a game between two of the state's top teams.

The Tigers jumped to a 5-0 lead early on with three runs in the first and two more in the second. The Griffins scored once in the third, but Edwardsville tacked on four more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to give the Tigers the 10-run rule win.

Huebner's first homer of the year was a part of a four-hit, two-RBI day for him, while Iffrig's shot was a part of a three-hit and six RBI outing, while Cole Funkhouser had two hits, Caleb Copeland had a hit and RBI and Joe Chiarodo, Kayden Jennings, Adam Powell and Spencer Stearns all had hits on the day.

Cayden Archer struck out two on the mound, while Alec Marchetto fanned one for Edwardsville.

The Tigers extended their season-opening winning streak to 8-0, while Lincoln-Way East is now 5-1.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

