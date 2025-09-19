BETHALTO - Hudson Potter is a devoted student.

For his dedication, Hudson Potter is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Potter is a senior at Civic Memorial. He serves as an integral member of the school’s football team.

It takes a lot of discipline to balance academics and athletics, but Potter makes this look easy. He demonstrates characteristics like hard work, devotion, and responsibility every day as he attends practices and completes his schoolwork.

Between studying, football practice and the weekly games, Potter stays busy. But he still finds time to help his family by working at their small business. He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family. He stands out as a caring son and friend to many.

Potter is excited about his future after graduation. His loved ones and teachers will be cheering him on, just as they do every week at his football games.

“[I plan to] go to college to pursue professional flight,” Potter shared.

Congratulations to Hudson for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

