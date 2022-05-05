ALTON - Father McGivney Catholic's Jacob Huber swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races as the Griffins went on to win the first-ever Gateway Metro Conference boys track championship in the meet held Wednesday evening at Alton's Public School Stadium.

McGivney won the league title with 105 points, with Metro-East Lutheran second with 98 points, Marquette Catholic was third with 85 points, Bunker Hill and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran tied for fourth with 54 points each, and Maryville Christian was sixth with 34 points.

Huber won the 100 meters with a time of 11.89 seconds, with Marquette's Jaden Rochester second at 12.39 seconds, Metro-East's Payton Wren third at 12.40 seconds, teammate Justin Burnett fourth at 12,80 seconds, and Amari Redd of the Explorers fifth at 12.98 seconds. Huber won the 200 meters with a time of 23.56 seconds, with Rochester second at 24.31 seconds, Kia King of the Lions was third at 24.46 seconds, and fourth place went to the Knights' Griffin Kohlmiller at 24.72, and fifth place went to teammate Charles Fedder at 24.80 seconds. Huber completed his sprint race sweep by winning the 400 meters at 53.43 seconds, with Carter Pryor of Metro-East second at 57.99 seconds, Jaydon Hausman of Bunker Hill third at 1:00.09, Christ Our Rock's Isaiah Lyons fourth at 1:01.62, and Colin Moore of the Griffins came in fifth at 1:02.12.

The Knights had Elijah Schlessinger win the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.84, with Logan Santel of the Minutemen second at 2:15.21, Tyler Ahiring of the Griffins was third at 2:19.45, Lyons was fourth at 2:20.21 and Metro-East's Nathan Staake was fifth at 2:24.38. In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Santel at 5:16.67, with Liam Boeving of the Griffins second at 5:18.10, in third place was Zerek Koch of the Silver Stallions at 5:28.98, Evan Rybak of McGivney was fourth at 5:34.66 and Staake was fifth at 5:37.39. Rybak won the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:37.84, with Koch coming in second at 11:43.50, Blake Schaper of Metro-East was third at 11:52.58 and Levi Huber of the Griffins was fourth at 12:05.51.

Nathan Butler of the Knights won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.59 seconds, with Marquette's Nick Acklin second at 21.32 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, Maryville's Jared Ury won with a time of 46.18 seconds, while Acklin was second at 49.73 seconds.

In the relay races, Metro-East took the 4x100 meters at 47.29 seconds, with Marquette second at 47.47 seconds and McGivney was third at 51.01 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the winning team was Marquette at 1:39.17, with McGivney second at 1:51.46. while Metro-East was disqualified. The Knights came back to win the 4x400 meters at 3:58.79, with the Griffins second at 4:08.07, while the Griffins were the only team to race in the 4x800 meters, having a time of 10:25.60.

In the field events, Michael Allen of the Explorers won the shot put with a throw of 11.61 meters, with Hayden Torrance of COR second at 10.03 meters, Evan Norwood of Marquette was third with a toss of 9.33 meters, Christopher Chapman of Bunker Hill was fourth at 9.04 meters and fifth place went to Andrew Maske of Metro-East at 8.56 meters. In the discus throw, the winner was Allen, with a distance of 40.95 meters, while the Minutemen's Grant Burch was second at 39.50 meters, Torrance came in third with a toss of 30.50 meters, fourth place went to the Lions' Josh Coulby, who got off a throw of 30.18 meters and Josh Fields of the Knights was fifth with a throw of 25.29 meters.

The high jump went to King, who went over at 1.67 meters, with Butler, who had a height of 1.62 meters and Acklin came in third at 1.52 meters. The winner of the long jump was Kohlmiller, who went 6.29 meters, with Jacob Huber second at 5.78 meters, Hausman was third at 5.46 meters, King came in fourth with a leap of 5,23 meters and Mason Brink of the Silver Stallions was fifth at 5.16 meters. In the triple jump, Hausman won with a jump of 10.63 meters, with Brink second at 10.36 meters and Lyons was third at 10.21 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

