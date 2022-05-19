VIRDEN - Jacob Huber qualified for two of the three sprint events for Father McGivney Catholic, while Griffin Kohlmiller went through in the long jump for Metro-East Lutheran and Carlinville qualified three of its four relay teams for next week's state track meet in the Virden North Mac Class 1A sectional meet Wednesday at North Mac.

Auburn won the meet with 77 points, while the Cavaliers were second at 71 points, the host Panthers were third at 70 points, New Berlin was fourth at 67.5 points and Litchfield rounded out the top five at 65 points. The Knights finished ninth with 26 points, the Griffins were 10th with 19 points, Staunton came in 11th with 18 points, Piasa Southwestern was 13th with 13 points, Marquette Catholic came in 14th with nine points, Bunker Hill came in 15th with eight points, Carrollton was 17th with four points and Maryville Christian was 18th with three points.

In the 100 meters, Jaquan Gause of North Mac won the race at 11.18 seconds, while Carlinville's Ethan Siglock finished second with a time of 11.28 seconds, while in the 200 meters, Siglock won with a time of 22.71 seconds, with Huber coming in second at 23.66 seconds. In the 400 meters, Litchfield's Cameron Crow was the winner with a time of 50.33 seconds, with Huber coming in second at 51.58 seconds and Southwestern's Collin Robinson qualifying with a time of 51.99 seconds.

New Berlin qualified both of its runners in the 800 meters, with Reece Butcher winning at 2:02.58 and Ben Hermes second at 2:07.33. Litchfield's Camden Quarton won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:41.33, while Jacob Gutzman of Waverly was second at 4:48.18. Gutzman and Quarton also qualified in the 3,200 meters, with Gutzman winning at 10:15.40 and Quarton second at 11:15.89.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters went to Auburn's Jackson Kern at 15.20 seconds, with Staunton's Drake Dufrain coming in second and going through to state at 16.20 seconds. Jackson Kern of Auburn won the 300 meters with a time of 41.19 seconds, while Pawnee's Adam Hernandez was second at 42.56.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the relay races, North Mac took the 4x100 meters at 43.74 seconds, with Carlinville advancing to state with a second-place finish at 44.08 seconds. The Panthers and Cavaliers again went one-two in the 4x200 meters, with North Mac winning at 1:31.64 and Carlinville second at 1:33.24. In the 4x400 meters, New Berlin won the race with a time of 3:33.18, with Auburn second at 3:33.71. In the 4x800 meters, the winners were New Berlin, who came in at 8:49.50, with Carlinville second at 9:03.20.

In the field events, Jacob Rollins of Auburn won the shot put with a throw of 17.05 meters, with Carlinville's Colton Robinson second at 15.21 meters and Hillboro's Magnus Wells also went through with a toss of 14.71 meters. The discus throw was won by Rollins with a toss of 49.49 meters, while Wells coming in second at 43.01 meters.

In the high jump, Springfield Lutheran's Mason Kooi won the event, clearing 2.00 meters, with Crow and Ethan Copeland of New Berlin tying for second at 1.95 meters, both qualifying for state, as did North Mac's Damon Sharp at 1.90 meters and Waverly's Brayden Collwell at 1.85 meters. The pole vault went to Auburn's Jeffrey Sharp, who went over at 4.19 meters, while Carlinville's Mason Gilpen tied for second with Hillsboro's Tanner Clayton at 3.60 meters, with GIlpen qualifying for state in the second spot on the fewest misses rule.

Damon Sharp won the long jump with a distance of 5.99 meters, with Kohlmiller second at 5.98 meters, qualifying him for state, while in the triple jump, Kooi won the event with a leap of 12.40 meters, with Litchfield's Keenan Powell second at 12.27 meters.

All the qualifying athletes will compete next weekend, May 26-28, at the IHSA state track meets in its traditional venue of O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

More like this: