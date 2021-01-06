BARNHART, Mo. – The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) recently announced its 2021 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri. Home Service Oil’s (HSO) senior sales representative, Chris Oswald, has been named to the board of directors as a representative of supplier/service providers.

According to HSO, Chris Oswald is a seasoned and highly-motivated professional with extensive diversified experience in all areas of business, from start-up to revenue generation. He is also someone who excels at utilizing business expertise and compassion to manage an organization with strong interpersonal, leadership, and negotiation skills.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scott T. Drury, president of Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc., has been elected chairman of the board. AGCMO represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. They represent over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri.

Last fall, AGCMO was named large Chapter of the Year by AGC of America. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.agcmo.org.

ABOUT HOME SERVICE OIL

Home Service Oil has 160 employees, nine convenience stores, one truck stop, and around 70 wholesale dealer accounts. Home Service Oil delivers gasoline and diesel fuels to farms, homes, construction sites, and commercial accounts. They also supply oils, lubricants, chemicals, VP racing fuels, and jet fuel.

More like this: