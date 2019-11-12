O’FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is hosting a free educational health presentation, Health Connections, on Tuesday, November 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the hospital. Lunch and refreshments will be provided but seats are limited so RSVPs are required.

The topic for this session is “Men’s Prostate Health” presented by William Critchlow, MD, a urologist with Urology of St. Louis and on the medical staff at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The public is invited to learn about warning signs, symptoms and treatment options for enlarged prostate at this recently introduced educational presentation series.

By age 60, half of all men will have an enlarged prostate, a condition also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is not prostate cancer. It’s a common condition for which there are many treatment options, from surgery to lifestyle changes.

Those interested in attending the Health Connections presentation may email StEMarketing@hshs.org or call 618-234-2120, ext. 41594 to register. The boardroom is located on the first floor of the hospital. Enter the building at the main entrance under the blue "Hospital" sign and continue down the hall to the boardroom.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

