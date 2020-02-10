O'FALLON- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is hosting a free educational health presentation, Health Connections, on Tuesday, February 25th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the hospital. Lunch and refreshments will be provided, but seats are limited so RSVPs are required.

The topic for this session is “Heart Health Awareness: Heart Disease and Promoting Heart Health” presented by Atul Shah, MD, a cardiologist with Prairie Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack, according to the American Heart Association. The public is invited to learn more about prevention, early symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options at this educational presentation series.

Those interested in attending the Health Connections presentation may email StEMarketing@hshs.org or call 618-234-2120, ext. 41270 to register. The boardroom is located on the first floor of the hospital. Enter the building at the main entrance under the blue "Hospital" sign and continue down the hall to the boardroom.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 Local Systems and physician practices in Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville, and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org

