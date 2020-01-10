O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital continues to expand their Medical Staff and advanced practice providers to meet the health care needs of area residents, both now and in the future.

Over the past quarter (October through December 2019), St. Elizabeth’s is proud to have welcomed the following new health care providers:

Anesthesiology

Brittany Jarvis, APRN Jonathan Honsel, CRNA Richard Watkins, MD Ruth Moncayo, MD Stephanie Osborne, CRNA

Emergency Medicine

Chimanji, Neeraj MD Christopher Atashian, MD Karen Bertels, MD Thomas Kramer, MD Endocrinology Fadi Siyam, MD Family Medicine Katie Coble, MD Rema Sanghavi, DO Gastroenterology Easton Mann, PA-C Rebecca Carpenter, APRN Hospitalist Adela Redzic, PA-C Charles Fields, APRN Reza Bashtar, MD

Neurology

Amar Sawar, MD Anthonette Sparman, MD (Tele-Medicine) Rehen Sajjad, MD (Tele-Medicine) Sedeek Elmoursi, MD (Tele-Medicine) Shani Norberg, MD (Tele-Medicine) Varoon Thavapalan, MD (Tele-Medicine)

Gynecology

Deirdre Knobeloch, DO Radiology Terence Wade, MD

Urology

Brad White, MD Etai Goldenberg, MD Jacob Ark, MD James Rybak, MD Matthew Johnson, MD Melissa Crocker, PA-C Seth Strope, MD

For more information about physicians on HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Medical Staff, visit the hospital’s web site at www.steliz.org, and click on “Find a Doctor.” HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

