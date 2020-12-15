O’FALLON, IL– HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was awarded an ‘A’in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Gradea national distinction recognizing St. Elizabeth’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fischer said, “Now, more than ever, trust in the health care system is a high priority for patients. I am extremely proud of our colleagues for achieving this national recognition, especially during this unprecedented time. We hope this ‘A’ lets the public know that we continue to put our patients first and are always ready to deliver high quality and safe care to our region.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

St. Elizabeth’s was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. This makes the fifth reporting cohort in a row that St. Elizabeth’s received this top grade. Other HSHS facilities receiving the ‘A’ rating include HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. To see St. Elizabeth’s full grade details and those of others in the region, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

