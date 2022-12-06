O’FALLON, IL – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award to Market Coffee baristas Kim Forman and Tyler Rodriguez.

They were nominated by a St. Elizabeth’s volunteer who witnessed their proactive actions in assisting an outpatient entering the facility. Forman and Rodriguez noticed the patient through a window as he was making his way to the hospital’s front entrance from his vehicle. He was using a walker and it was an especially hot summer day. The baristas quickly got some cold water and went out to meet the gentleman before he even got in the door. They assisted him to a seat in the lobby, gave him the water and ensured the patient was cooled off. The patient was very grateful for the gesture of kindness the two colleagues gave him.

In addition to Forman and Rodriguez, eight other St. Elizabeth’s colleagues received nominations this quarter.

The BEE Award was established to recognize the colleagues outside of nursing who go beyond expectations of their daily work to exemplify the hospital’s Mission and deliver outstanding service to patients. Distribution of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s BEE Award is made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

Nominations for future BEE and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and an online nomination form can be found at hshs.org/StElizabeths/Patients-Guests/Recognize-a-Colleague.

