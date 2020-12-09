O’FALLON, IL - The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital laboratory in O’Fallon, Illinois based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

The facility’s Lab Manager Justin Cox was recently advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. St. Elizabeth's Hospital laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“This accreditation is a demonstration of our dedication to delivering the highest quality and safety standards for the patients who need St. Elizabeth’s laboratory services, whether at our main campus or our outreach facilities,” said Cox.

St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fischer shared, “I am extremely proud of our laboratory colleagues for achieving this national recognition, especially during this highly demanding time. Our laboratory has been such an important component during this pandemic. I am continually impressed as to how they rise to the challenges despite the demands while at the same time providing highly accurate results to our providers in a timely manner.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

