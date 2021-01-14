O’FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is hosting a free virtual, educational health presentation, Health Connections, Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m.

The topic for this session is “Women’s Health: Bladder Leakage” presented by Dr. Travis Bullock, a board-certified urologist and a member of the medical staff at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

The public is invited to learn about bladder leakage in women, also known as urinary incontinence, including the condition, symptoms and various treatment options.

One in two women suffer from urinary incontinence according to a study from The Journal of Urology. Physicians ask patients if they:

- Experience leakage while laughing, sneezing, lifting or jumping?

- Have trouble holding as you hurry to a bathroom?

- Wear pads or liners to protect against unplanned leakage?

“If a patient answers ‘yes’ to any of these questions, they may have stress urinary incontinence,” Dr. Bullock said. “But the good news is there are various treatment options available and patients don’t have to just live with it.”

Those interested in attending the Health Connections presentation can log in at tiny.cc/womenshealth-bullock to register. Participation will be anonymous.

