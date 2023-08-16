O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Cancer Care Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 8:30 a.m.-Noon at Moody (Longacre) Park in Fairview Heights and early registration is now open. The event honors and celebrates the brave patients of the oncology center, as well as the supporters who have provided invaluable aid and assistance during these difficult times.

This event is FREE for everyone. It is a 1.5-mile walk through the park (rain or shine). Participants will receive an event bag and other health information.

This year, a special event t-shirt is available for purchase for $25 as a donation to our patient transportation fund. This dedicated fund assists with vital transportation needs for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy, which is often daily for several weeks at a time and can be a financial hardship for those traveling long distances. Donations can also be mailed to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL 62269. Please note “Cancer Center Walk” on the check.

Visit www.steliz.org/funwalk to register and purchase a shirt. Shirt orders must be placed by Sept. 7, 2023. Registration will not be available the day of the event.

Breast cancer can develop in women of every age, race and ethnic group. In the US in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society1, an estimated 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed, and approximately 43,250 women will die from the disease. Breast cancer in men is not as common, but it does happen, affecting about 2,710 American men each year. Fortunately, the death rate for those diagnosed with breast cancer has decreased significantly due to early detection.

"Last year’s event was a huge success! We hope this year we will continue to grow as more local Metro-East residents become aware of the support available in their own community," said Dr. Camille Williams, medical director at St. Elizabeth's Radiation Oncology Center. "A breast cancer diagnosis is very difficult for both the patient and their supporters. This event simply serves to recognize patients' past and present journeys, offer visible support and kindle comradeship in our community. The donations from our supporters will help relieve some of our patients' financial burdens, especially as it relates to transportation, which is a barrier to care and a challenge in this region.”

Dr. Williams added, “We invite you to come together in support of our local breast cancer warriors on this side of the river. And, though breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis in women, we do look forward to hosting community events for other types of cancers in the near future. Together, let's make a difference and show our solidarity in creating a stronger cancer-fighting community. "

This walk is also sponsored by The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, Hologic and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

For more information, please call Kareen Egerson, RN, at St. Elizabeth’s Radiation Oncology Center at 618-607-5545.

