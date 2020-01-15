O'FALLON - To honor their colleagues who serve as volunteers in branches of the military, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital joined with the Illinois Employer of the Guard and Reserve organization in signing a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve.

The Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) is an organization that works with the military and family members of those that serve. In addition, the Illinois ESGR supports employers by encouraging them to act as advocates for employee participation in the military, as supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation’s Guard and Reserve units.

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) employs hundreds of colleagues that have served in the military for the United States. The Statement of Support reads in part that St. Elizabeth’sHospital joins other employers in pledging that: They will provide their managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage those employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. They appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to employ Guardsmen, Reservists, transitioning Service members and Veterans. They will continually recognize and support the country’s Service members and their families in peace, in crisis and in war. St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fisher shared why signing the Statement of Support on behalf of the hospital was important to her.

“St. Elizabeth’s is proud of our long-standing partnerships and support of all branches of the military, especially with the proximity of Scott Air Force Base so near our facility. It is important to the hospital to further acknowledge and support the sacrifice the men and women of the Guard and Reserves are willing to make on behalf of our freedom,” said Fisher.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit the hospital’s website atsteliz.org. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

