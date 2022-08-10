O’FALLON, IL – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly National DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Shane O’Connor, RN from the Emergency Department. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's nationwide program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

A colleague nominated O’Connor for the award stating, “The patient’s family member had been asking questions throughout the day and Shane answered the questions thoroughly and kindly each time, making sure everyone was on the same page, and allowing her to fully understand before going back to charting or his other patients. He took the time to sit down with the patient and talk with him on his level. Shane seems to be a fantastic nurse with patience and compassion for people from all walks of life. His kindness and professionalism did not go unnoticed.”

Distribution of the nationally recognized DAISY Award at St. Elizabeth’s is made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation.

Nominations for future DAISY and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their stories of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and the online form can be found at hshs.org/StElizabeths/Patients-Guests/Recognize-a-Colleague.

