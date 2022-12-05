O’FALLON HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly National DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Logan Blankenship, RN, in the medical surgical unit. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's nationwide program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

Logan Blankenship was nominated by charge nurse, Matt Hill, for taking quick action to assist another colleague with a patient in distress in another area. Her attention to the alert message resulted in a full call to the rapid response team. They, along with Logan, were able to stabilize the patient and get them to the ICU.

Distribution of the nationally recognized DAISY Award at St. Elizabeth’s is made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation.

In addition to Blankenship, nominations were received for over 30 other dedicated St. Elizabeth’s nurses for this quarter. Nominations for future DAISY and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and online form can be found at hshs.org/StElizabeths/Patients-Guests/Recognize-a-Colleague.

