HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will expand its open days and hours for 3D mammography and X-ray procedures at the downtown Belleville imaging center beginning February 3, 2020.

The HSHS Imaging Center-Belleville is located at 180 S. Third Street, Suite 101, and the new hours will be Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-in X-ray services are available and 3D screening mammograms are set by appointment. To schedule a mammogram, patients can call 618-222-4639.

State-of-the-art equipment, including a Quantum Carestream Digital Radiographic (DR)unit and a 3D Hologic Mammography unit with breast tomosynthesis system, are in use at this location to provide patients with the highest quality imaging scans.

“St. Elizabeth’s strives to provide our patients access to the latest screening technologies in convenient and accessible locations throughout the region,” said Jeff Worman, Manager of Radiology at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “We feel the expanded hours and an additional day of operation at our Belleville center will further serve our patients’ imaging needs in a close to home setting.”

This latest expansion of hours continues an ongoing series of investments by St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Imaging Services program that includes the addition of low dose CT lung screenings, heart calcium CT scans and high-level Interventional Radiology services.

Screening 3D mammograms can detect lesions with improved clarity and save lives. This 3D technology allows radiologists to exam the breast tissue layer by layer. So, instead of viewing all the complexities of breast tissue in a flat image, as with traditional 2D mammography, fine details are more visible and no longer hidden by the tissue above or below. Greater accuracy results in earlier detection. It also allows for fewer unnecessary call-backs which can reduce patient anxieties and reduces the potential for unnecessary biopsies.

The public is reminded that Illinois legislation passed Senate Bill 466 in to law in 2016, which requires that all insurance plans throughout the state cover 3D mammography. If a person’s individual insurance plan states differently, patients are encouraged to contact their plan administrator.

The X-ray unit has a free-floating table that can accommodate patient types from pediatrics to adults and those in wheelchairs. Its low dose technology reduces radiation by approximately 40% and drastically improves image quality to allow the physicians to see changes to the patient body.

Other services available at St. Elizabeth’s Belleville Health Campus include HSHS Physical Therapy services, walk-in HSHS Laboratory services, SIHF Healthcare clinics and other physician offices.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit the hospital’s web site at www.steliz.org. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

