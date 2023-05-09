O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is honoring all their colleagues with a weeklong “We Are HSHS” Week which combines the celebrations of National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 7-13).

As a unified organization, HSHS is combining this week to celebrate collaboration and provide St. Elizabeth’s Hospital administration an opportunity to thank and recognize all those who serve patients and their families each day with respect, care, competence and joy. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is comprised of doctors, nurses, security, health techs, therapists, food services colleagues, environmental services colleagues, administration, spiritual care and much more.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and CEO Chris Klay shared, “I am extremely proud of our team of colleagues who provide high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and area communities. We Are HSHS Week celebrates how the collaborative efforts of all our colleagues touch lives in the communities we serve.”

Nurses are a valuable and instrumental part of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Nursing colleagues make up about 45% of the colleagues at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Regina Peterson expressed her pride in the care provided by the nursing staff. “Nurses truly demonstrate their commitment to caring every day. This is an opportunity to celebrate their dedication. Nursing isn’t just a career – it is a calling, and it is one our nurses are truly passionate about,” she explained. A full week of celebratory activities are planned for hospital staff including prize giveaways, clinical care awards, special meals and treats, and much more. Please join HSHS and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital administration in thanking these dedicated health professionals whose skills, care and commitment to excellence makes a difference in all our lives.

About Hospital Sisters Health System Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states – Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

