HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade From Leapfrog Group.

O'FALLON, IL. - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is dedicated to improving patient care by adhering to the latest evidence-based safety guidelines,” said Chris Klay, president and CEO at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “I’m very proud of the work our colleagues do to prioritize patient safety to deliver high-quality care to the communities we serve.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

