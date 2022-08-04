O'FALLON, IL. - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Scholarship Committee recently awarded four scholarships to area students through the annual HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Auxiliary Volunteer Scholarship program.

The Auxiliary Volunteer Scholarship is offered to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital colleagues and volunteers, as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren. The scholarship winners were chosen from a blind process based on volunteer hours, resumes, and letters of recommendation. Applicants provided a short submission about their career path and goals.

The 2022 recipients were:

Ashley Perry, of O’Fallon, Ill., is a student at Goldfarb School of Nursing in St. Louis. She currently works as a certified nursing assistant at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the clinical decision unit.

Claire Garris, of Belleville, Ill., is a student at Southeast Missouri State University studying to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Tyler Evans, of O'Fallon, Ill., is a student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville studying to obtain a Master's Degree in Health Informatics. He currently works in the laboratory department at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Katelyn Sisk, of Belleville, Ill., is a student at Southwestern Illinois College. She is an Associate of Science Major.

“St. Elizabeth’s Auxiliary Volunteers Scholarship Committee is proud to offer these scholarships to support the educational goals of students from our family of care and beyond so we can continue to grow high-quality health care professionals for our region,” said Chance Beeler, DMin, BCC, manager of mission integration, ethics, spiritual care, and volunteer services at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Funding for the annual scholarships is available through the Auxiliary Volunteers’ fundraising sales throughout the year.

For more information on the scholarships or volunteer opportunities, contact Chance Beeler, DMin, BCC, manager of Mission Integration at 618-234-2120, ext. 52132.

