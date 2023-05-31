HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital honors colleague with quarterly National DAISY Award

O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly National DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Jennifer Nesbit, RN, in the telemetry unit. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's nationwide program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

A colleague nominated Nesbit for the DAISY award, acknowledging Jennifer’s supportiveness toward her patients and their families. She engages with them and advocates for them while also encouraging them to always ask questions and share concerns. The nomination noted, “Jennifer not only is a true advocate for our patients and their family but continuously goes above and beyond for them to get answers and communicate with providers. Jennifer did more than just take care of her patients; she treated them as family and showed our Mission through her work and lives our Core Values.”

In addition to Nesbit, nominations were received for over 53 other dedicated St. Elizabeth’s nurses for this quarter. Nominations for future DAISY and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and online form can be found at https://www.hshs.org/st-elizabeths/patients-guests/recognize-a-colleague

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Presents BEE Award To Cameron Donahue Of Environmental Services

O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award to Cameron Donahue, environmental services.

Donahue was nominated by a colleague who noted how he is always a delight to talk to. They stated, “Anytime I see Cameron, he is hard at work either taking trash, linens or other waste to the back dock. I have never seen Cameron sitting unless he is at lunch. He embodies all four of the HSHS values. Cameron respects the hospital and its staff and treats everyone well.” The nomination went on to note that Cameron shows competence in his job because of his proactive approach and is always a joy to be around. “He may not be directly responsible for patient care, but he is carrying out a job that is required to care for patients the way we do.”

In addition to Donahue, 14 other St. Elizabeth’s colleagues received nominations this quarter.

The BEE Award was established to recognize colleagues outside of nursing who go beyond expectations of their daily work to exemplify the hospital’s Mission and deliver outstanding service to patients. Distribution of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s BEE Award is made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

Nominations for future BEE and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and an online nomination form can be found at https://www.hshs.org/st-elizabeths/patients-guests/recognize-a-colleague

