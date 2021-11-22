O’FALLON— HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation has joined the global Giving Tuesday effort and asks the community to consider supporting HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by donating to St. Elizabeth’s Foundation on this day of giving, November 30.

“For over 146 years, the healing mission of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has been fueled by the generosity of the community,” said David Garris, Director of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. “While there are fewer and fewer Sisters still with us today, your philanthropic support will ensure the legacy and mission of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis endure for generations.”

Giving Tuesday represents a global day dedicated to giving back. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world come together to celebrate generosity and help others. Giving Tuesday is held annually after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate to improve their local communities and give back in impactful ways to charities and other causes they support.

Financial contributions are vital to the healing ministry of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation was established to advance the mission of the hospital to provide health care to all and carry the hospital’s values and traditions for future generations. By giving to the local foundation, you can be assured that your donation is making a difference for patients, their families, and the community.

As a nonprofit hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital relies on contributions to provide health care services to Southwestern Illinois. Last year alone, the HSHS

St. Elizabeth’s Foundation provided over $620,000 to the hospital for programs, services, and equipment. These investments included equipment for surgery, laboratory, heart and vascular, and the women and infants center.

To donate to St. Elizabeth’s, visit giving.hshs.org/seo/Donate.aspx or call Dave Garris at 618-234-2120, ext. 12728. To learn more on how HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation contributes to the hospital and community, visit https://www.steliz.org/Giving.

