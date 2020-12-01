BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Women and Infants Center team and hospital colleagues donated hundreds of dollars in gift cards through its annual Bundles for Babies drive to the Pregnancy Care Center (PCC) in Belleville to help them have supplies on hand to give to the underserved populations that use the center as a resource.

The gift cards were donated to help the PCC purchase needed items such as diapers, formula, bottles, burp cloths and towels, clothing and more. Some additional clothing and other baby supplies were also collected.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, St. Elizabeth’s had to cancel their annual Bundles for Babies Community Baby Shower event that is usually scheduled in the fall.

Deb Meidel, RN, BSN, nurse manager of St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center recently delivered the donations to PCC Director Dr. Kay Bennett and volunteer, Gloria Schwartz.

“We are proud to support the Pregnancy Care Center of Belleville with donations of clothes and gift cards from our annual Bundles for Babies collection,” Meidel said. “We hope to return to our larger, onsite event next year to invite the public to learn more about the Center and all the resources offered at St. Elizabeth’s for expectant and new moms in our community.”

The PCC has served new and expectant moms since 1983 by offering pregnancy testing, counseling, clothing and supplies for newborns and children up to age 5. They also assist with referrals for medical care, WIC, public aid and adoption services.

It is located on St. Elizabeth’s Belleville campus at 180 S. Third Street, Suite 50. PCC’s normal open hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for curbside pick-up, however the center is currently closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen December 8.

The public can call 618-233-2273 or visit pregnancycarecenter.site/ for more information.

