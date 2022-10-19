O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is now accepting applications for a two-week paid registered nurse (RN) internship to be held Dec. 11-23, 2022. The RN internship program is designed for nursing students to gain real-life experience in a health care setting during their winter break.

Interns will be paired with nurses full time to work on nursing skills and documentation while learning clinical and professional skills. The program also offers new RNs opportunities to be hired in their areas of interest and specialty units upon graduation.

This internship opportunity provides practical work experience for clinical students in an environment that emphasizes patient-centered care, while exposing the interns to innovative and emerging concepts in health care practice.

“We are excited to once again be able to offer this paid RN internship,” said Julie A. Gordon, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, nurse manager of education, RN Residency and ICU nurse educator at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital. “Nursing students that have gone through our previous summer and winter internship programs have noted the experience far outreaches their school clinicals because they get to see a full nursing shift and work with the full team of patients the nurse is assigned, and this has helped them develop confidence in the clinical setting.”

This paid internship is open to RN students graduating in May 2023. St. Elizabeth’s will work around interns’ class and final exam schedules.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31. To apply for the internship program, visit careers.hshs.org and search “Winter 2022 RN Internship”. Please note there are two locations listed – select the O’Fallon location and click “Apply Now.”

For other career opportunities in a wide range of clinical and non-clinical positions, visit careers.hshs.org.

