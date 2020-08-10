O'FALLON - HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Zachary Berg, MD, pulmonologist, to their medical team. Dr. Berg sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth’s, which is located at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 5000, O’Fallon, Illinois.

As a pulmonologist, Dr. Berg specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the lungs and airways, including COPD, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, pleurisy, cancer and pneumonia. Dr. Berg is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Berg earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri. Dr. Berg performed an internal medicine residency at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Berg, please call 618-641-5803.

Learn more about Dr. Berg and other HSHS Medical Group specialists at HSHSMedicalGroup.org.

About HSHS Medical Group

HSHS Medical Group is the physician organization of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS). Launched in 2009, HSHS Medical Group is a critical component of the HSHS Care Integration strategy, which focuses on bringing physicians, technology and patients together to improve the overall health of our communities. Today, HSHS Medical Group is comprised of over 1,300 colleagues in locations throughout Central and Southern Illinois. HSHS Medical Group is powered by the Franciscan history of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, and our faith-based identity led us to the single most important tenet of the HSHS Medical Group philosophy — patient-first care. For more information about HSHS Medical Group, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 Local Systems and physician practices in Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

