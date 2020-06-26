O’Fallon, Illinois - HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Casandra Rivera, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, wound care, to their medical team. Casandra sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Wound Clinic - O’Fallon, which is located at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 3000, in O’Fallon.

As an advanced practice clinician in wound care, Casandra treats patients who have chronic wounds associated with inadequate circulation, poorly functioning veins or arteries and immobility.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Casandra earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing at South University in Savannah, Georgia. She received a post master’s degree, family nurse practitioner, from University of Massachusetts Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

To schedule an appointment with Casandra, please call 618-234-2120.

More like this:

Alton Police Investigate Fatal July 4 Shooting of 17-Year-Old
Jul 5, 2025
Making a Splash – Safely: Illinois Poison Center Shares Pool Safety Tips for Summer Fun
Jun 21, 2025
Belleville Police Investigate Deadly April 20 Shooting Incident
Apr 21, 2025
Alton Police Investigating Fatal Shooting On Agnes Street
Jun 1, 2025
Alton Police Investigate Fatal Lawn Street Shooting On May 28, 2025
May 29, 2025

 