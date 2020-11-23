SPRINGFIELD — Moms who work at HSHS Illinois hospitals are launching a grassroots #MaskedMoms effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It is common knowledge that moms are typically the ones who worry – about their kids, parents, everyone they love; and now the pandemic.

As health officials are encouraging residents to stay home if they can and to adjust Thanksgiving plans this week to slow the spread, one of the other proven methods to slow the spread is to wear a mask when you are with people that do not live in your house.

So, if you have to go out over the next couple of weeks, these moms are inviting their local communities to join the #MaskedMoms movement on social media. All moms (or mom supporters) need to do to join the #MaskedMoms movement is share a masked selfie or video publicly on social media “mom-splaining” with their favorite “mom-ism” about why everyone needs to wear their masks and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines this winter.

While this initiative is starting with HSHS Illinois hospitals, all are welcome to participate.

The goal is simple – get as many moms as possible to join the #maskedmoms movement and remind everyone as we head into the holiday season to wear their masks! #momsaid

Article continues after sponsor message

Together, moms can inspire real change. If anyone can save the day – or year – it’s moms.

###

About HSHS Illinois

HSHS Illinois’ mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS Illinois hospitals provide state-of-the-art health care to our patients and are dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable. HSHS Illinois includes St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. John’s Hospital Springfield. St. John’s College is also part of HSHS Illinois. For more information, visit www.hshs.org.