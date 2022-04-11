Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Illinois Division recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students pursuing a career in nursing. The HSHS Scholars program is open to qualifying students attending an accredited nursing program. Students can earn up to $20,000 of funding for educational expenses. In addition to financial help, recipients will have a job upon graduating and passing boards in an HSHS Illinois Division hospital.

“HSHS St. Francis Hospital and the other HSHS ministries in Illinois have many education and career development programs with partners in our area and within our system. This scholarship is another way we can support nursing students early in their careers while developing a strong, highly-competent workforce for our hospitals and the patients we serve,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer at HSHS St. Francis Hospital.

Interested students can apply at hshs.org/ILnursingscholarship. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022. Applications are reviewed upon submission and top candidates are chosen for interviews. Applicants should have an interest in working in an HSHS Illinois Division hospital as an RN upon graduation/ passing boards.

“I recommend applying for the HSHS scholarship program because it is a great way to help pay for school and also gives you a head start in starting your career in nursing,” said Ciarra Marreo, RN, a recent recipient of HSHS Scholars funding. “Once graduating, the anxiety you feel preparing for the NCLEX and searching for a job is intense. This scholarship ensures that you have a job in your desired specialty after graduation and the residency program is very beneficial in helping new grads grow."

Article continues after sponsor message

HSHS is a multi-institutional health care system that cares for patients in 14 communities in Illinois and Wisconsin. With 9 hospitals in Illinois, scores of community-based health centers and clinics, nearly 2,300 physician partners, and more than 13,000 colleagues, HSHS is committed to its mission “to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry.

For additional questions about the HSHS Scholars program, email ILscholarships@ hshs.org. For other career opportunities in a wide range of clinical and non-clinical positions, visit www.careers.hshs.org.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states – Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

This story originally printed in April 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, a free publication distributed monthly to 11 IL counties. Find out more at http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

More like this: